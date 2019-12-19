Taylor Swift’s birthday celebrations nowhere close to ending as she gets another surprise

The 30th birthday celebrations don't seem to be ending for Taylor Swift as she walked into her studio with another surprise waiting for her.

The Woman of the Decade shared her recent most birthday celebration with fans on her Instagram account.

Taking to social media, the Lover hit maker, showed off the endearing surprise planned by her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk. Taylor was welcomed in the studio with some big balloons and a cake on Wednesday.

The Delicate singer captioned the picture with: “Walked into the studio to a surprise birthday party from these two @jackantonoff & @sharp_stick - it’s equally wild and cozy to think it was the three of us in a room making a song called Lover here last year.”

Taylor did not just have a splendid year but also an amazing birthday bash with her friends as the Grammy Award winner had shared the pictures with the caption: "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. cries in Christmas tree."









