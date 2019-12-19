Pakistan Property Show 2019 — Dubai: How the Event Unfolded

Pakistan’s largest property portal – Zameen.com – has successfully concluded the third episode of its international Pakistan Property Show (PPS) in Dubai. The event was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on December 6 and 7; between 10 AM and 8 PM on both dates.

This year’s exhibition, true to expectation, proved to be as impressive as its predecessors, drawing more than 20,000 visitors; approximately 20 per cent more than last time!

In brief, the show featured 64 stall exhibits which showcased all the major property projects currently dominating the Pakistani real estate landscape across the country – from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, DG Khan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Murree, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Major Highlights from PPS Dubai – 2019

The event’s major sponsors included names like Eighteen, Capital Smart City, and CG Developments Pvt Ltd.

Achieving its primary goal, the show attracted a huge crowd of overseas Pakistanis as well as foreigners because of the impressive investment options on offer.

This year’s PPS was inaugurated by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), H.E. Marwan Ahmad Bin Ghalita, along with Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan. Consul General of Pakistan to the UAE, H.E. Amjad Ahmad Ali, also graced the occasion.

Three acclaimed television personalities also chose to become part of this year’s proceedings. These special guests were Waseem Badami (journalist, political commentator, and anchor of the nightly ‘11th Hour’ talk show), Dr Moeed Pirzada (host of the famed political show ‘Hard Talk’) and Mansoor Ali Khan (popular host of the current affairs show ‘To the Point’).

A major highlight of this year’s Pakistan Property Show was the fact that the government of Pakistan officially participated in it for the first time. The Privatisation Commission set up a stall at the event to get in touch with overseas Pakistanis about the sale of dead-weight government properties in Pakistan. Its Director General, Ifitkhar Hussian Naqvi, appreciated the scale of the event, and stated that this was the perfect platform for the purpose, due to its massive outreach.

Pakistan Property Shows: The Origin and the Story

Zameen.com has been committed to bringing the latest innovations to the real estate business in Pakistan. To extend its local marketing footprint, it initiated its annual Zameen Expo events back in 2014; whose success brought fresh opportunities for Pakistani real estate investors, genuine buyers, consultants, developers, and vendors to meet under one roof and strike mutually-beneficial deals.

To date, 20 such events – in total – have been held in various cities of Pakistan and in Dubai; with the international Pakistan Property Shows, started in 2017, accounting for the latter venue.

The combined visitor footfall registered at the PPS events of 2017 and 2018 was in excess of 31,000; attended to by over 110 exhibitors. PPS 2019 attracted more than 20,000 people from different walks of life.

Impact on the Future of Pakistani Real Estate

Zameen.com, as the dominant real estate market player in Pakistan, is fully committed to streamlining linkages between all industries that are directly or indirectly associated with the property market. To strengthen these links, it tailors strategies to ensure profitable outcomes for all parties involved in real estate transactions.

Pakistan Property Shows provide an ideal, yearly platform for the company to work towards the fulfilment of this commitment and highlighting its successes on the global stage.