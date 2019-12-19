Liam Payne reveals one rapper he would love to collaborate with for his next song

Liam Payne recently started to pop up in a number of TV appearances after his new album released. The has been busy with promotional events currently.



During one of the promotional events on TV, the young singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke candidly about a large number of topics, from his musical journey, to the making of his new album.

Liam revealed his love for Post Malone, citing him as the one rapper he wants to collaborate with for his next song. The answer came rather candidly after Jimmy asked him what other artist he wishes on collaborating with.

During the conversation, Liam recalled a rather hilarious anecdote about a conversation he had with the rapper, stating, "He actually slid in my DMs one night. But he came in—I don't know why. I think I covered his song that week or I said something nice about him. And he said, like, ‘Love you.' It was either buster or Baxter."

Liam added, "I'm either buster, which I'm not really sure what that is. Or, I'm Baxter, the dog from Anchorman. I'd take the dog at this point."

At this reply, Jimmy had a rather cheeky reply ready, he gave the young singer some advice on where and how he could find Post Malone, and have him agree to a collab. Jimmy stated, "He loves Olive Garden. He does! He celebrates all his big events—every time he has something big happen in his life, he goes to Olive Garden…Dude, just win him over with bread sticks. That'll get him every time."









