close
Thu Dec 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 19, 2019

Sara Ali Khan ecstatic as Varun Dhawan’s 'Street Dancer 3D' trailer gets dropped

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 19, 2019

Sara Ali Khan ecstatic as Varun Dhawan’s 'Street Dancer 3D' trailer gets dropped

Sara Ali Khan has expressed her support for her close friend and  Coolie No. 1 co-star, Varun Dhawan for his film Street Dancer 3D, which just launched its first official trailer.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film has been one of this year’s most anticipated films and after the makers dropped its trailer, even the Simmba actor couldn’t hold back her excitement for the project.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram Story, the 24-year-old actor wrote: "Amazing trailer. Excited for this!"

Sara and Varun have been roped in together for the first time but the duo is already drawing pretty close together.

The third installment of the venture, ABCD, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo Dsouza which will be reuniting Shraddha Kapoor and Varun once again after the second installment of the film.

The film, also starring Aparshakti Khurana, Nora Fatehi and Shakti Mohan, will hit the cinemas on January 24, 2020 whereas, Coolie No. 1 will be released on May 1, 2020.

Latest News

More From Bollywood