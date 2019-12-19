Sara Ali Khan ecstatic as Varun Dhawan’s 'Street Dancer 3D' trailer gets dropped

Sara Ali Khan has expressed her support for her close friend and Coolie No. 1 co-star, Varun Dhawan for his film Street Dancer 3D, which just launched its first official trailer.



Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film has been one of this year’s most anticipated films and after the makers dropped its trailer, even the Simmba actor couldn’t hold back her excitement for the project.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram Story, the 24-year-old actor wrote: "Amazing trailer. Excited for this!"

Sara and Varun have been roped in together for the first time but the duo is already drawing pretty close together.

The third installment of the venture, ABCD, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo Dsouza which will be reuniting Shraddha Kapoor and Varun once again after the second installment of the film.

The film, also starring Aparshakti Khurana, Nora Fatehi and Shakti Mohan, will hit the cinemas on January 24, 2020 whereas, Coolie No. 1 will be released on May 1, 2020.