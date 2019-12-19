Ananya Panday considers paparazzi her ‘friends’: ‘They are so respectful, kind, loving’

New girl on the block, Ananya Panday, is surging to the top at quite a swift pace and has become one of the most adored stars in Bollywood, grabbing eyeballs wherever she goes.

The 21-year-old actor has been able to garner quite a lot of attention from the paparazzi as well as cameras flash around her whenever she steps out.

Ananya during an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that while she is a favorite of the paparazzi, she too considers them more like her friends and less like reporters.

“They are so respectful, kind and loving. Now they have started calling me Tapasya, which is my character in Pati Patni Aur Woh,” she said.

It’s really sweet and it’s such a warm feeling when you are known by your character’s name. Some of them are my friends and I have fun chatting with them,” she added.

On the work front, Anaya is receiving a huge response for her recently released Pati Patni Aur Woh. Moreover, she will next be starring in an upcoming film, Khaali Peeli co-starring, Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020.