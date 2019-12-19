Deepika Padukone's secrets to balancing a career and personal life

Deepika Padukone's secrets to a well balanced home and work life recently came to light and the world is quickly jotting it down.



Deepika has been creating a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry as the release of her new film Chhapaak draws to a near.

Recently, during a live event, Deepika was asked about her promotional activites, her schedule and how she is able to balance both, her work and personal life so flawlessly. The star candidly replied to the statement with the most honest of answers. She highlighted the value of spending time with family members and quality time.



She was quoted as saying, "It is important to use to spend quality time with each other and with our family and friends so we make the time for that and maybe being in the same profession we understand each other's professional demands and we work around that."

Deepika shared one of the most important aspects of a relationship, stating that she and her husband make an active effort to prioritize and "respect each other, to respect the fact that our careers for ourselves are very very important."

She made it a point to mention that no matter what work commitments might be hanging in the air, "at the same time you've got to make time for each other as well."

Check out the video below



