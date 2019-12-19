Rangoli Chandel says Kangana Ranaut will play a mother's role in 'Panga'





Kangana Ranaut's upcoming sports drama, Panga has garnered a lot of attention from the media and fans alike. The drama started shooting back in November last year.



Just recently, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel revealed the star's first look for the project. The sports drama will feature Kangana as a Kabaddi player and added details of her character in the upload stating that Kangana will play the role of a mother. The news was released by the star's very own sister Rangoli Chandel.



Rangoli tweeted a picture of her sister sitting outside a balcony, looking down in a light pink dress, her hair swept up and away from her face with minimal makeup.

She captioned the tweet with the words, "Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again. Today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary."

Her tweet made it amply clear that she will be playing the role of a mother. Rangoli continued with another tweet stating that this is "new India."

