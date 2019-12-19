'Good Newwz': Kiara Advani had no issues as second lead to Kareena Kapoor

Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar as the main leads with Diljit and Kiara as the second, has won audience's hearts with its upbeat and lively atmosphere.



Fans are waiting to see how the story unfolds and all that its goof up's have in store.

The stars are all busy promoting the movie on a multitude of promotional events, as well as through their social media platforms.

During one of the recent interviews with Mumbai Mirror, Kiara Advani was quizzed regarding her experience playing second lead to Kareena Kapoor, alongside her thoughts on the matter.



She went on to say, “I was so excited to be working with her. I have grown up watching Kareena and Akshay sir’s films and was this young actress trying to learn everything from their experiences.”





