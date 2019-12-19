Kangana Ranaut bashes Bollywood over silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act

Kangana Ranaut bashed Bollywood actors for their silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The sensitivity of time, that the case carries, is what seems to be grinding Kangana's gears, as she openly voiced her opinion on those who did not speak out.

During an exclusive interview with Times of India, the star called out Bollywood celebrities who chose to remain silent on the matter. She was quoted as saying, "The actors should be ashamed of themselves. I have no illusions about the fact that Bollywood is full of cowards who are full of themselves. All they do is just look into the mirror 20 times a day and when they're asked they say we have electricity and we have access to everything, we are privileged, why should we be bothered about the country."

Furthermore accusing them of hiding behind the veil of their comfort zones she said, "Some of them are just hiding behind their comfort zone and thinking that all they are above the nation, they're above the people. They're above everything and everyone just because they have electricity, water and beautiful houses to live in."

When Kangana was asked whether she believes that Bollywood actors are indifferent to the country and its people, the star simply responded by stating, "Some of them even brag about it, that we are artists, we should not be concerned about the nation, they should be dragged for this and that is why I have come out in the open to question them."

"Well, they are in for a very big shock because people are noticing how indifferent they are to the nation and its people and to what is going on in the nation. They are indifferent and that's why I think that trend is absolutely justified," she added.

Speaking about Bollywood being a soft target, the star went onto say, "No, I don't think so because this pedestal is given to them to voice their thoughts, to think for the people and to be the leading voices and not just do Instagram posts. What kind of sissies are these people? They are made by people and for the welfare of the people if they can't voice their opinion and are running scared of being trolled or afraid of political parties then the people of India need to know that they don't deserve these platforms."

"Actors need to be answerable and they need to justify their position, their power. Is this power given to them to do Instagram posts and to do drug parties? For what and why have people given them power, they need to be dragged."

She concluded her point by saying, "They need to be asked, they are no soft target they have made the nation a soft target."

The star ended the interview by stating her personal message, "We are at the threshold of a great possibility now's the time where decisive decisions are being taken."

"We will finally know what is India what is not India who is an Indian who is not an Indian because that clarity no one has yet, you know the governments before have made sure that we do not know our borders and we do not know our population."

"There are so many issues that we need to deal with. Well, there is a time for charity but charity begins at home we need to make sure that people are not dying at home and then with the charity will happen, whereas and when the time comes."