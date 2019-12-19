close
Thu Dec 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

AFP
December 19, 2019

Impeached Trump says Democrats 'consumed with hatred'

World

AFP
Thu, Dec 19, 2019

UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump railed against a Democratic Party "consumed with hatred" after he was impeached Wednesday for abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

"While we´re creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical Left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what´s going on," the Republican leader seethed at campaign rally in the state. "These people are crazy."

Trump said the Democratic Party, which controls the House of Representatives where the votes took place, was "trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans."

Latest News

More From World