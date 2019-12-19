Majority of US House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power

WASHINGTON: A majority of members of the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office.

A simple majority is required for the Democratic-controlled House to make the 45th US president the third White House occupant in American history to be impeached.

The House will then vote on the second article of impeachment facing Trump -- for obstructing the congressional probe into his attempt to have Ukraine investigate his potential 2020 Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden.