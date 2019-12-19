Have never seen such a harsh statement from army: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said declaring the winner of Siachen and Kargil wars as a traitor is wrong. In a statement, he said he had never seen such a harsh statement from the Pakistan Army before. He said if the situation continued like this, the situation may go out of control.

Sheikh Rasheed said those who looted the country have not been held accountable. He said democracy is flourishing in the country due to strong efforts of the Pakistan Army. The minister appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, its efforts in the fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace.

He said the army has always played a dominant and positive role in national disasters, starvation and earthquakes. Sheikh Rasheed said that leaders of the PPP involved in corruption and money laundering would enjoy the facility of plea bargain by March. He said the PTI

workers want strict accountability process against the corrupt elements who looted the national money.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to steer the country from economic and other challenges. He said that without the participation or involvement of armed forces, Pakistan cannot achieve progress in any field.