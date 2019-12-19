close
Wed Dec 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 19, 2019

Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal blast Modi govt's 'barbaric' handling of CAA protests

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 19, 2019

MUMBAI: The Modi-led Indian government has drawn the wrath of citizens once again over its contentious move  regarding  the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that sparked nation-wide protests and  dragged  Bollywood celebrities to voice support for students.

After Alia Bhatt another Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal have  condemned the use of brutal force by Indian police on the students protesting  against a citizenship law seen as discriminating against Muslims.

Slamming the   Indian police's brutality to silence the protesters,  the charming actress tweeted that a bill must be passed to strip off India’s identity of a democratic state. She called ‘barbaric’ to beat the innocent protesters and strongly condemned discriminatory Citizen Amendment bill (CAB).


Kaushal  joined the debate expressing solidarity with the students and slammed the police for their shameful conduct.

 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor, tweeted: "What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion.


Earlier, Alia Bhatt voiced her support and showed solidarity towards student-led demonstrations happening across India and are being met with violence at the hands of the police forces.

In the financial capital Mumbai, hundreds of people under tight security carried placards with the words "India is Ours" and chanted "We Are All One".

The rallies and riots over the past few days have turned violent, with six people dead in the northeastern state of Assam and with police firing tear gas and arresting hundreds of people.


Latest News

More From Entertainment