Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal blast Modi govt's 'barbaric' handling of CAA protests

MUMBAI: The Modi-led Indian government has drawn the wrath of citizens once again over its contentious move regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that sparked nation-wide protests and dragged Bollywood celebrities to voice support for students.

After Alia Bhatt another Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal have condemned the use of brutal force by Indian police on the students protesting against a citizenship law seen as discriminating against Muslims.

Slamming the Indian police's brutality to silence the protesters, the charming actress tweeted that a bill must be passed to strip off India’s identity of a democratic state. She called ‘barbaric’ to beat the innocent protesters and strongly condemned discriminatory Citizen Amendment bill (CAB).





Earlier, Alia Bhatt voiced her support and showed solidarity towards student-led demonstrations happening across India and are being met with violence at the hands of the police forces.



In the financial capital Mumbai, hundreds of people under tight security carried placards with the words "India is Ours" and chanted "We Are All One".

The rallies and riots over the past few days have turned violent, with six people dead in the northeastern state of Assam and with police firing tear gas and arresting hundreds of people.



