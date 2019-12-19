Special court verdict based on personal vendetta: Musharraf

DUBAI: Former army chief General (r) Pervez Musharraf reacted to the special court's verdict against him in the high treason case on Wednesday, saying that the decision was based on "personal vendetta| against him.



Musharraf said that he heard the verdict against him given by the special court on television. He said that there wasn't an example of a similar case to the one against him where neither the defendant nor his lawyers were given a chance to present their arguments.

Musharraf said he had offered to give his statement to a special commission if they visit him in Dubai, where the former military dictator is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Musharraf said his request was ignored.

"I call this verdict suspicious because supremacy of the law was ignored from the start to the end during hearings of this case," he said.

Musharraf said that he respected the Pakistani judiciary and that, similar to Chief Justice Khosa, he also believed that everyone was equal before the law.

"However, in my opinion, Chief Justice Khosa showed his intentions and his determination to the public himself by saying that he ensured a speedy verdict in this case. How can the judges who gained personal benefits during my tenure issue a judgment against me?"

He thanked the Pakistani people and the Pakistan Armed Forces for remembering his services for the country.

"I am thankful to Pakistanis and to the Pakistani Armed Forces for remembering my services for this country," he said. "This is the biggest honour for me which I will take to my grave."

Musharraf said he will announce his plan of action regarding the case after consulting his legal team.

NOTE: The News understands that it is in violations of PEMRA's directives to publish statements issued by convicts. However, we also believe in the freedom of speech and expression and are hence choosing to present the version of former military dictator and President of Pakistan General (retired) Pervez Musharraf.