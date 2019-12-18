close
Wed Dec 18, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 18, 2019

Petition seeks ban on Abrar's latest song 'Chamkeeli'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 18, 2019

LAHORE: A person has filed a petition in a civil court on Wednesday, seeking a ban on singer Abrar ul Haq's song 'Chamkeeli'. 

The petitioner claimed that the song insults both men and women. 

Abrar released the video of the song earlier this month. The video features Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat and popular vlogger Shahveer Jaffery.

Jaffery plays a groom in the video while Mehwish essays his bride. The song currently has more than 3 million views on YouTube. 

