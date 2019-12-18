PM Imran says govt doesn't want institutions to clash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government wanted all institutions to work in harmony and not clash with each other.

This was revealed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan during a press conference.

Awan spoke about the PTI core committee meeting presided by the prime minister earlier during the day.

"The prime minister said that institutions are the pillars of the state," she said. "He said that the government must recognise their importance."



She said that Ali Zafar and Babar Awan briefed the prime minister about the Musharraf high treason case verdict. The prime minister reportedly said that the government will stand with the rule of law.

"The prime minister said that the government will fulfill legal requirements in the case," she said. "To remove hurdles in provision of justice is the PTI's manifesto."

Awan said that the core committee had decided that the government's legal team will review the case and its verdict. She said that the government will take a stance on the verdict after the review.