Ananya Panday speaks up on Jamia Milia Islamia protests

A large number of stars recently came forward regarding the inhumane treatment being inflicted upon the students of Jamia Milia Islamia, India in the wake of the recent Citizenship Amendment Act.

Ananya is the most recent celebrities to join the ranks of those vocally condemning the brutal treatment being inflicted to mere students.

During an exclusive chat with

Zoom TV

,

Ananya revealed her thoughts on the Jamia Milia Islamia protests.

She was quoted as saying, "I completely believe in peace and non-violence. We should respect all religions and just believe in peace, kindness, and harmony." Ananya pointed out the fact that actors have a responsibility to be more cautious with their voice and use it responsibly."



Ananya added, "And I think when it comes to politics, I am not that well informed to take a stand. I know I am an actor and whatever I say people are going to get influenced by that... and you know something I am going to say is going to impact a lot of people, so I would only like to speak once I know all the facts and information."



