Hrithik Roshan revealed being featured in 'Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different'

Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood's most handsome faces, received an incredible recognition after he got featured in international author, Ben Brooks' book titled Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different.



The book features stories of over 100 personalities, from Barrack Obama, to Beethoven and even Frank Ocean.

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share his delight. He wrote, "Pleasantly shocked to find this. How I wish I could go back in time and show the 11 year old me this image. Is this a little thing or really as big as it feels inside me? Perhaps the biggest recognition i’v ever received. Thank you for this."

Check out his post below

The star even shared a picture of his own story as the book narrates how he overcame his stammering problem and how it used to cause him a large amount of panic in the past whenever he was talked to.

Hrithik was treated cruelly as a child for his issues, but what made him stand out in all the wrong ways was because he had an extra thumb.

The story further goes on to narrate how he decided to become an actor, at the age of six, his desire culminated after working as a child star in a film.

Hrithik revealed that therapy helped him overcome his stammering problem, but ascoliosis diagnosis made things even harder for him. His curved spine threatened his dream of becoming an actor. His awe-inspiring story was what landed him among the top 100.