Who is running 'Abu Bachao' campaign: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Imran by tagging him and asking him as to who was running the 'Abu Bachao Muhim' (Save father movement).



Tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bilawal wrote: "Who is running the 'Abu Bachao' campaign?"



On Tuesday, a special court formed to hear a high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf had sentenced the former dictator to death for imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007. It had added that it found Musharraf guilty of high treason according to Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It was a majority verdict, with two of the three judges giving the decision against Musharraf. SHC's Justice Akbar had dissented from the verdict.



The verdict was received with "lot of pain and anguish" by Pakistan Army, while the government, too, had expressed its reservations, saying the requirements for a fair trial under Article 10-A were not fulfilled in the case.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan had already made it clear that the government will not oppose an appeal against the special court’s verdict.



Musharraf, 76, is currently in Dubai where he is seeking treatment of multiple diseases.

