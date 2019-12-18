Ananya Panday really sad about not watching 'Bigg Boss' 13 properly

Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has not only sent the general public into a frenzy but also the B-town celebrities.



When Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, visited the sets of the show to promote their film Pati Patni Aur Woh, they had revealed that they were also big fans of the show like others.

In an interview recently, Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday, who is also an obsessed fan of the show, has disclosed that Bigg Boss 13 was the only season of the show that she did not catch up properly and she was really sad about that.

Ananya went on to say that she missed some episodes of Bigg Boss 13 due to her busy schedule of shooting and promoting the film.

However, she said she did catch up on the first month of the show as she was relatively free.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.