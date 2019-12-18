Sara Ali Khan flashes stunning washboard abs after intense session at the gym

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak in the truest essence of the word and the diva knows how to keep her body in shape quite well.

The gorgeous actress was recently seen stepping outside her gym in Mumbai and posing for a bunch of breathtaking pictures clicked by the paparazzi.

Her workout attire comprised a figure flaunting, white sheer crop top, (which she wore over a peach sports bra) and a pair of black shorts.

The 24-year-old flaunted her washboards leaving all her fans in awe. The Simmba starlet went sans makeup and let her slightly wavy hair down.

Check out Sara’s stunning pictures here

On the work front, Sara is currently shooting for Coolie no1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

