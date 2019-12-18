close
Wed Dec 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 18, 2019

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor meet Diljit, Kiara Batra and it's adorable

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 18, 2019
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor meet Diljit, Kiara Batra and it's adorable. Photo: pinkvilla

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh caused a large amount of stir after the trailer for their upcoming film  Good Newwz came out.

After the hilarious trailer gripped audiences, the movie began releasing a number of catchy songs as teasers. The actors are also gradually releasing somefunny clips while promoting their film.

One photo shared to Instagram caught attention like no other and is guaranteed to leave viewers in fits. Akshay captioned the picture with the words, "It’s Batra v/s Batra in Delhi today! #GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani ."

Check out the video below

For the unversed, the movie is about a couple who longed for a baby and turned to a fertility clinic looking for help. However, due to a mix-up in the clinic, the sperm of the fathers get mixed and another couple comes to light. The mix up is revealed to have occurred because both father's had the same surname i.e 'Batra'.


Latest News

More From Bollywood