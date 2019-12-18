Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor meet Diljit, Kiara Batra and it's adorable

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh caused a large amount of stir after the trailer for their upcoming film Good Newwz came out.



After the hilarious trailer gripped audiences, the movie began releasing a number of catchy songs as teasers. The actors are also gradually releasing somefunny clips while promoting their film.

One photo shared to Instagram caught attention like no other and is guaranteed to leave viewers in fits. Akshay captioned the picture with the words, "It’s Batra v/s Batra in Delhi today! #GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani ."

For the unversed, the movie is about a couple who longed for a baby and turned to a fertility clinic looking for help. However, due to a mix-up in the clinic, the sperm of the fathers get mixed and another couple comes to light. The mix up is revealed to have occurred because both father's had the same surname i.e 'Batra'.





