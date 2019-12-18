SC issues clarification on media reports about CJP Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa did not issue any directions to the special court other than judicial directions issued by the relevant branches of the Supreme Court registry in the Musharraf high treason case, stated the apex court, on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court clarified that some news reports that had been published in newspapers and aired on different TV channels about a meeting of the chief justice with the Press Association of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were misleading and had not attributed any sources to the reports.

"Musharraf’s was an open-and-shut case and he was given multiple opportunities to defend himself. These people wanted to prolong the matter. The case was decided despite attempts to delay it," some media outlets had quoted the chief justice as saying in the alleged informal meeting.



The apex court said that the news reports had created the impression that the chief justice was "personally involved in the progress of the case before the Special Court".

The report clarified that different branches of the Supreme Court had been hearing different aspects of the high treason case against General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

"The above mentioned news items aired/published by the media were baseless, concocted, false, stage managed, out of context and contrary to the facts," read the press release.



The clarification comes a day after a special court handed former military dictator General (r) Musharraf the death penalty for abrogating the constitution and imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

Musharraf, 76, is currently in Dubai where he is seeking treatment of multiple diseases.



The Pakistan Army had reacted to the decision by saying that it was in "a lot of pain and anguish" over the sentencing to death of former military Musharraf.



"An ex-army chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor," the military's public relations wing said in a statement.

