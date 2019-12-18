Faysal Bank Blaze & Velocity credit cards: Introducing new face of speed and convenience

How frequently do we use credit cards? In the USA, approximately 67% of the people carry a credit card. Out of total usage, 47%-48% usage of a credit card happens on online shopping and travelling. This showcases the revolutionary change of how people have started preferring credit card usage in comparison to cash. Apart from this, discounts are one of the leading incentives in this change.

Faysal Bank recently introduced their new credit cards marketed as Blaze and Velocity. These replace their previous MC2 cards and provide additional layers of security on each transaction. Faysal Bank has alliances with over 300 retailers offering a wide range of discounts available for their consumers. But it doesn’t stop there, Faysal Bank’s new Blaze and Velocity Credit Cards offer a new system of redemption points, known a Smile Points. Faysal Bank’s Velocity Credit Card offers double Smile Points on utility bill payments, while their Blaze Credit Card offers double Smile Points on apparel.

When banks offer added benefits, customers are convinced to spend more. The market dynamics are shifting and Faysal Bank has provided the perfect response, using discounts to motivate customers to use their cards, then earn Smile Points which they can further use later. It's evident how these cards act as a better half for all Faysal Bank customers.

