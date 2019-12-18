Brad Pitt to celebrate 56th birthday with kids Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne

One of Hollywood's hottest celebrities, Brad Pitt seems to have been caught in some planning issues, regarding his children, ever since he and wife Angelina Jolie split.



After both of his recent films this year took off with a storm, the star will be ending this year with a quiet spin by scheduling time with his children.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Pitt is all set to celebrate his birthday today with three of his kids, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Three of Pitt's kids will be at his celebrations, however there has been no specific reason given as to the disappearance of the rest of his kin, Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

Last year's Christmas was spent under supervision for Pitt, but this year it seems he gets to spend alone time with his bundles of joy.

Pitt and Jolie seem to have kept a low profile ever since their split became public and have only been seen out and about a handful of times.