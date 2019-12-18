close
Wed Dec 18, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 18, 2019

Akshay Kumar opens up about his interview with PM Modi

Akshay Kumar opens up about his interview with PM Narendra Modi. Photo: indiatoday.in

Just recently, the paparazzi managed to find Akshay Kumar with some time to spare at the Delhi airport and asked him a number of questions. 

During the questions, the  star was quizzed regarding his interview with PM  Narendra Modi. The interview is dated to have been taken earlier this year.  

Akshay answered all the curious questions by stating, "How much research do you think goes into asking about aam [mangoes]? There was no research. I asked whatever came to my mind."

His witty comment wasn't lost on fans that gave some much needed giggles to those within the earshot of the actor. 


