Kate Hudson shares hilarious family Christmas photo

US actress Kate Hudson has shared a hilarious family photo as they are ready to rock the Christmas tree.



The Glee star took to Instagram to share the family photo and captioned it, “We take Christmas MERRY seriously.”

In the picture, Kate is surrounded by her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, her children and two dogs seated in an old-fashioned pickup truck.



The entire family is attired in their holiday best with Christmas tree shaped hats.

In the photo, 40-year-old Hudson and her family rocked some edgy and serious looks on their faces instead of smiles.

The post was liked by her friends Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler, Courteney Cox and Sophie Lopez.

Hudson and Danny began dating back in 2017 and welcomed their first child Rani Rose in October 2018.

She has two children, Ryder Russell Robinson, 15, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 8, from previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

