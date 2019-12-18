Farhan Akhtar is taking to the streets against CAA: ‘Time to protest online is over’

Bollywood stars are coming forth expressing their rage against the Indian government over their latest move with the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Farhan Akhtar is the latest celebrity to raise his voice against the discriminatory move by the government and not only expressed his support for the ongoing, country-wide protests but decided to join them, saying the time has arrived to not just raise their voices online but by taking to the streets.

"Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over," he said.

Apart from Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ishaan Khatter had also raised their voice against the Act.