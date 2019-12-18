Ananya Pandey reveals how she and Kartik Aaryan react to their romance rumours

Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan have been creating quite a lot of buzz regarding their linkup as fans are sure there appears to be something going on between the two.



However, the 21-year-old reveals that reality seems to be poles apart as the two costars are nothing more than just close friends — something she has reiterated time and again.

Speaking about how she deals with the made-up stories regarding their romance and linkup, Ananya revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times:

“It doesn’t bother me, we actually laugh it off together. My dad is an actor so I know that all these things come with the industry,” she said.

“For Kartik and I, what matters the most right now is our work and the fact that people are loving Pati Patni Aur Woh. I don’t think these rumours or anything for that matter changes the equation between us,” she added.



“Just because people are talking about certain things, doesn’t mean I am going to stop spending time with him, you know. We work together and enjoy spending time together,” she concluded.