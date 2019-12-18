Ananya Pandey defends ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, says the film isn’t misogynistic

Ananya Pandey and the cast of the recently-released Pati Patni Aur Woh had been facing immense criticism lately.

The 21-year-old newbie spoke about the Mudassar Aziz-directorial getting labelled misogynistic and sexist, specifically after one dialogue in the trailer — that was later cut off — surrounding marital rape.

“There has been a mixed response, yeah. The dialogue that was in the trailer was changed. It was never our intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” she told Hindustan Times.

“Once we realised that it did hurt people’s sentiments, we decided to change it immediately because that is not the premise of our film. Our film isn’t misogynist or sexist,” she added.

“I think when people did go and watch the film, they did not find it misogynistic or sexist in any way. Bhumi and I, as women, and even Kartik and Aparshakti…none of us, as actors, would take up a film that is misogynistic or hurting anyone’s sentiments,” she continued.

The Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer after releasing earlier this month is now inching closer to the INR 75-crore mark.