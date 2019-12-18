Deepika Padukone unable to take eyes off Hrithik Roshan while getting fed chocolate cake

Fans have barely forgotten the adorable moment when Deepika Padukone appeared to be head over heels in love with her Bollywood crush Hrithik Roshan.



And now the two are making headlines once again with their latest video as the Krrish star gives Deepika’s “death by chocolate” comment a whole new twist and the beauty queen’s reaction has relatable written all over it.

The Padmaavat actor was unable to take her eyes off the B-Town hunk as he fed her some chocolate cake while people all around could be heard cheering them on.

Deepika appeared to be completely smitten by the heartthrob unfazed by the lip-smacking delicacy that was being fed to her lovingly.

The diva had earlier expressed her love for Hrithik in a tweet as well, after seeing his avatar in War.

“@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying..,” she had said.

Check out the video below:







