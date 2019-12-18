Jessica Biel's latest post gets flirty comments from hubby Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake seem to strengthen their relation after the singer's scandal with Alisha Wainwright.



Timberlake has been leaving interesting comments on wife's recent Instagram to make sure they move on.

Jessica has not replied any one of his cool comments—but plenty of other people have and the comments are...rough!

She said: "Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life?? I thought you might. My @gaiam gift guide is up on."

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'doing better' after cheating scandal". Justin also commented on this post of Jessica's from a few days ago:

The Mirror singer had issued a public apology to his wife after his photographs with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans had gone viral.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better," he added.”





