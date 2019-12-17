Indian actor Shriram Lagoo dies at 92

Veteran Indian actor Shriram Lagoo died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Pune, local media quoted family sources as saying. He was 91.

According to the reports, the actor died due to age-related complications.

Lagoo, a trained ENT surgeon, played significant role in the growth of theatre movement in Indian state of Maharashtra.

He shot to fame for his roles in Marathi plays such as “Natsamrat” and “Himalayachi Saoli”, and films such as “Pinjra”.

He also featured in Bollywood films such as “Ek Din Achanak”, “Gharonda” and “Lawaris”.

Lagoo aka Doctor was also known for his progressive and rationalist views.

Born in 1927, he began working in theatre while in medical college.

