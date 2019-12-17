Hilarie Burton 'walks away' from a movie after requests for "inclusivity" ignored

Actress Hilarie Burton has claimed that she decided to walk away from a Hallmark Channel film after her requests fro "inclusivity" were ignored.

The actress said in tweet: "Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was 'let go' from back in January," she wrote. "I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my Requests were honored, I was told 'take it or leave it'. I left it. And the paycheck."





Responding to her statement a company spokesperson told CBS News on Tuesday that Burton "was not an employee of Crown Media Family Networks."



Burton has featured in a number of Hallmark Channel movies that included "Summer Villa," "Surprised by Love" and "Naughty or Nice".





