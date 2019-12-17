Hilarie Burton 'walks away' from a movie after requests for "inclusivity" ignored

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Actress Hilarie Burton has claimed that she decided to walk away from a Hallmark Channel film after her requests fro "inclusivity" were ignored.
The actress said in tweet: "Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was 'let go' from back in January," she wrote. "I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my Requests were honored, I was told 'take it or leave it'. I left it. And the paycheck."
Responding to her statement a company spokesperson told CBS News on Tuesday that Burton "was not an employee of Crown Media Family Networks."
Burton has featured in a number of Hallmark Channel movies that included "Summer Villa," "Surprised by Love" and "Naughty or Nice".
Actress Hilarie Burton has claimed that she decided to walk away from a Hallmark Channel film after her requests fro "inclusivity" were ignored.
The actress said in tweet: "Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was 'let go' from back in January," she wrote. "I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my Requests were honored, I was told 'take it or leave it'. I left it. And the paycheck."
Responding to her statement a company spokesperson told CBS News on Tuesday that Burton "was not an employee of Crown Media Family Networks."
Burton has featured in a number of Hallmark Channel movies that included "Summer Villa," "Surprised by Love" and "Naughty or Nice".