Best movies to look out for in 2020

This year saw "Avengers:Endgame" break the world record for the highest grossing movie that James Cameron's "Avatar" held for almost a decade.

John Wick Chapter 3, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Joker were some other Hollywood offerings that ruled the theaters in 2019.

As the year ends with hits like "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", folks are wondering what 2020 holds for them.

Here is a list of some most anticipated movies of 2020:

Black Widow

Directed by Cate Shortland, the MCU movies traces the origin of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. The movie featuring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role is slated for April 2020 release.

Wonder Woman 1984

A sequel to the 2017 superhero film 'Wonder Woman', the film is expected to be release in June 2020.

Gal Gadot plays Wonder Women in the ninth installment in the DC Extended Universe.

No Time to Die

The film is Daniel Craig's last appearance as James Bond. It follows the British secret agent fighting a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie is due to release in April.

Top Gun: Maverick

Due for release in June 2020, the film is the sequel to "Top Gun" which released in 1985.

The trailer sees Tom's character training a fresh group of Top Gun graduates.

Bad Boys for Life

The film starring Vanessa Hudgens and Will Smith is the sequel to Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003) and the third and final installment in the Bad Boys trilogy.

Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, the film is due to be released in January next year.