A trial must also be seen to be fair, says attorney general

ISLAMABAD: It is not only necessary that a fair trial must be held but it must also be seen to be fair, said Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, on Tuesday.



This was said by the attorney general during a press conference a few hours after a special court handed former military dictator General (r) Pervez Musharraf the death sentence.



Musharraf was convicted of high treason for abrogating the constitution and imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007. Musharraf, 76, is in Dubai where he is seeking treatment of multiple diseases.

"The requirements for a fair trial under Article 10-A have not been fulfilled," said the attorney general. "It is not only that a fair trial must be held but also that it is seen to be fair."

He said that the trial was held in Musharraf's absence. The attorney general said that when it was known that Musharraf was not present in the country then why was the decision announced in the case.

The attorney general said that when the incumbent government had tried to correct the mistakes of its predecessor, the court had taken a tough position on it.

"When the additional attorney general went to court to present his arguments, he was told that he hadn't been appointed by the federal government," said the attorney general.

He said that if someone said that the judiciary was independent, it didn't mean that verdicts which fell outside the parameters of the law will be issued.

The attorney general said that whosoever broke the law should be punished. He said that Prime Minister Imran had always stood for the rule of law in the country.

"If a fair trial cannot be seen then the accused cannot be punished," said the attorney general. "I will not defend any personality. Rather, I will defend the law," he added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that there were some people who were celebrating the verdict of the special court and hoping for a clash between the institutions.

"The same people who can be seen rejoicing on TV screens today were the same ones who had taken oath from Musharraf in 2009," she said.

She said that it was important for everyone to realise that in the current situation that Pakistan was in, it was imperative for all institutions to be on the same page.