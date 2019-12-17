Waqar Younis claims Test cricket more important than other formats

Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach and fast bowling legend Waqar Younis has advised the young generation to give importance to Test cricket if they want to be recognised by the world.

In a video interview released by the PCB, the former pacer said that "Test cricket is a format where your skills are well tested and you’re recognised by the world."

“Five-day cricket is difficult, but it is important. If you do well in Test cricket then you’re always recognised by the world,” he said.

“I will tell youngsters to give importance to the longer format of the game. It is always satisfying to play Test cricket. You won’t get that satisfaction from ODIs or T20Is,” the bowling coach added.

Waqar also expressed his delight on the return of Test cricket to Pakistan, saying that it would help Pakistan further raise the standard of its cricket.

“The last ten years were very difficult for us. We were in isolation and played all our cricket abroad which pushed us back,” he added.

“I hope that with the return of Test cricket, Pakistan cricket will rise again,” Waqar hoped.

Replying to a question, Waqar said that he always cherished his cricket in Karachi and always enjoyed playing at the National Stadium.

“Karachi has always supported fast bowlers. I have bowled some memorable spells here,” Waqar recalled.

“The crowd in Karachi has always been so energetic and supportive because they understand cricket. I hope with the return of Test cricket, there will be a crowd to cheer and boost the atmosphere,” Waqar concluded.

The bowling coach also recalled his debut at the same venue and said that the feeling at the debut cannot be described in words.