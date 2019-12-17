Musharraf verdict will push Pakistan towards conflict: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: The Musharraf high treason verdict is creating distances and pushing Pakistan towards conflict, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday.

A special court handed former army chief General (r) Pervez Musharraf the death penalty for abrogating the constitution and imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

"The decision is creating distance and putting us on a path that will lead to conflict. Those who looted Pakistan are getting bail while those who served the country are being convicted," he said.

Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran will asses the situation when he returns. The railways minister said that such incidents couldn't be ignored easily.



"If you insult an institution which is carrying the entire country, it will react," he said.

The AML chief lashed out at opposition leaders, saying that all of them had become politicians from the 'GHQ's nursery'.

"They have no identity of themselves," he said, referring to opposition leaders. "All of them are products of GHQ's gate number 4."

The railways minister said that nobody knew Nawaz Sharif until he became prime minister after a call from 'GHQ's gate number 4'.

He criticised former president Asif Ali Zardari and said that no one knew him either as a leader. It was his marriage that enabled him to become a politician.

"The army has protected the constitution three times. I believe it isn't in danger," he said.

Armed forces in 'pain and anguish' over Musharraf verdict: ISPR

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday said that it was in "a lot of pain and anguish" over the sentencing to death of Musharraf in the high treason case.

"An ex-army chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor," the military's public relations wing said in a statement.

It said that the due legal process seemed to have been ignored including the constitution of a special court, denial of fundamental right of self-defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste.

"Armed forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with the Constitution in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," read the statement.