Tue Dec 17, 2019
December 17, 2019

Katrina Kaif finds a fan in Catherine Zeta-Jones as she performs on actor's 'Kala Chashma' song

Tue, Dec 17, 2019

Katrina Kaif finds a fan in Catherine Zeta-Jones as she performs on actor’s 'Kala Chashma’ song

Katrina Kaif's fame seems to transcend beyond borders as she recently found a fan in renowned Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones who was seen shaking a leg to one of the actor's most popular songs called  Kala Chashma.

In a video going viral of late, Catherine, during her recent visit to India, was seen burning the dance floor while dancing on Katrina Kaif’s famous songs called Kala Chashma  from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

The video was shared by Catherine on her Instagram account and has garnered massive attention and grabbed innumerable eyeballs ever since.

The 50-year-old actor also gave an amusing caption to the video that read, "And of course, I couldn’t leave without a dance."

Check out the video here

View this post on Instagram

And of course, I couldn’t leave without a dance

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

Anil Kapoor too, just like her fans, couldn’t help but comment on the video taking the internet on storm wherein he wrote, "Phenomenal."

