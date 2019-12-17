close
Tue Dec 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
December 17, 2019

PM Imran, Turkish President Erdogan meet in Geneva

World

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 17, 2019
File photo

GENEVA: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Geneva, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The prime minister is currently in Geneva to co-convene the first Global Refugee Forum World.

According to sources, the prime minister met with the Turkish president on the sidelines of the event and discussed matters related to mutual interests.

Prime Minister Imran took Erdogan into confidence over his decision to not attend the conference in Malaysia, said sources.

The prime minister cancelled his scheduled visit to Malaysia under pressure from Saudi Arabia, claimed diplomatic sources.

Sources also said that Prime Minister Imran apprised his Malaysian counterpart over his non-availability for the summit.

Latest News

More From World