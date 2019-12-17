PM Imran, Turkish President Erdogan meet in Geneva

GENEVA: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Geneva, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The prime minister is currently in Geneva to co-convene the first Global Refugee Forum World.

According to sources, the prime minister met with the Turkish president on the sidelines of the event and discussed matters related to mutual interests.

Prime Minister Imran took Erdogan into confidence over his decision to not attend the conference in Malaysia, said sources.

The prime minister cancelled his scheduled visit to Malaysia under pressure from Saudi Arabia, claimed diplomatic sources.



Sources also said that Prime Minister Imran apprised his Malaysian counterpart over his non-availability for the summit.