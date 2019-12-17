Kajol’s embarrassing moment caught on cam as she almost sits in someone else’s car

Bollywood beauty queen Kajol went through a situation we probably all have at one point encountered –sitting into the wrong car.



The 45-year-old Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor accidentally almost sat in the wrong vehicle parked in front of her that belonged to someone else.

Luckily for her, there were plenty of people around to remind her off her little gaffe as she absentmindedly made her way towards someone else’s parked vehicle instead of her.

The circulating video shows her chuckling at her forgetfulness and joking with the paparazzi, as she was heard saying: “I was gonna walk towards somebody else’s car.”

The video soon spread on the internet like wildfire with many fans chuckling over the hilarious and adorable incident with the ace Bollywood star.

Check out the video below:







