close
Tue Dec 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 17, 2019

Kajol’s embarrassing moment caught on cam as she almost sits in someone else’s car

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 17, 2019

Kajol almost sits in someone else’s car, leaving fans chuckling: Watch

Bollywood beauty queen Kajol went through a situation we probably all have at one point encountered –sitting into the wrong car.

The 45-year-old Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor accidentally almost sat in the wrong vehicle parked in front of her that belonged to someone else.

Luckily for her, there were plenty of people around to remind her off her little gaffe as she absentmindedly made her way towards someone else’s parked vehicle instead of her.

The circulating video shows her chuckling at her forgetfulness and joking with the paparazzi, as she was heard saying: “I was gonna walk towards somebody else’s car.”

The video soon spread on the internet like wildfire with many fans chuckling over the hilarious and adorable incident with the ace Bollywood star.

Check out the video below:



Latest News

More From Bollywood