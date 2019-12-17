Kareena Kapoor says she plans to introduce Taimur Ali Khan to 'Jab We Met' and 'Omkara'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently sat through an interview where she got candid regarding her son and his personality.

During an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Kareena went on to reveal that she and Saif plan to expose their son to their work eventually, starting with movies like the Golmaal series, Jab We Met and Omkara.

"Taimur has working parents and he should know how it is. I keep him in the hotel mostly because of the pollution, but he came on the sets twice. He’s only interested in animals and jungle safari. He reads and loves drawing, which he is good at," she added.

She went on to say, "We have introduced him to The Jungle Book, which I dubbed for. He’s made friends with all the animals and goes around looking for them, screaming, ‘Where are you Bagheera, Baloo, Akela?'”

She further went on to explain Taimur's personality, stating, “He’s a relaxed guy, everyone has made him into a superstar but he is just a child. Give him time to achieve something.”