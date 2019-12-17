Salman Khan ‘cringes’ at his past work: ‘What rubbish was that?’

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has reigned over the industry for an extensive period of time and has managed to woo over the audience with almost each of his films.

However, there are plenty of his films that do not really sit well with the Sultan actor as he revealed to MissMalini in an interview how some of his past projects even make him ‘cringe.’

“Sometimes I do cringe at my own work and it is a good sign. Every last film of mine I watch I say, ‘What rubbish was that’ because only then can you grow and work harder. If you’re very impressed with yourself and say yaar kya kaam kar diya (wow, what an amazing job) then how is that a good thing,” he said.

“You cannot be praising yourself, other people have to praise you and after a while, you are supposed to stop listening to those praises. You cannot get carried away by the praises,” he added.

On the work front, the actor is getting ready to welcome the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise on silver screens on December 20, 2019.