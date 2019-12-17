Kareena Kapoor asks Saif Ali Khan to discipline Taimur because he has ‘three kids already’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are undoubtedly one of the most influential couples in Bollywood, proving to be an inspiration for all young couples.

The 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding actor recently opened up about how the couple manage to raise their toddler with their work-related responsibilities and making sure to give Taimur the time that he needs.

“Saif is really a hands-on father, he never misses out on his duties towards Taimur. Taking him (Taimur) for swimming classes is his responsibility and Saif makes sure that he doesn’t miss a single session,” she said.

“As far as meals go, I’m the one who generally feeds Taimur. Saif has only one concern — when will I be back home?”, she added.

“We do whatever it takes to make sure we spend enough time with Taimur. Saif is very particular about this. We never discuss work, especially my work. I don’t share any work-related issues with him, nor does he ask me about such things,” she continued.

She was further asked who Taimur is most intimidated by but it looks like the little star child is already quite fearless: “Mere se tho bilkul bhi nahi darta hai. [He is not scared of me at all]. Whenever I scold him even a little, my heart aches. That’s why I always tell Saif to be the bad cop; I like to be the good cop.”

“Let’s put it this way — I know usually mothers are stricter. But in our home, Saif is the one who inculcates discipline and ethical values in Taimur. Saif is the stricter parent. I tell Saif he must discipline Taimur simply because tumhare teen teen bachche haina!! Also, because I am a first-time mother, so I am still learning,” she added.

Speaking about Taimur following his grandparents footsteps, Kareena said: “Right now he is a child and too young to express his interests. As parents, we will never put pressure on our child to become a cricketer or actor merely because he hails from a family of cricketers and actors. Taimur can follow his heart, choose whatever profession he likes later on. We will always support him in whatever he decides to take up.”