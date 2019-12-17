Rajinikanth reveals his thoughts on friendship with Amitabh Bachchan

Rajinikanth just recently attended a trailer launch for his upcoming film Darbar. During the launch event the star was surrounded by the film's cast and crew. Rajinikanth was candid like never before at the event, speaking openly regarding his friendship with Bollywood A-lister Amitabh Bachchan.



During the inauguration ceremony for the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, Rajinikanth stated, “Not only in front of the camera, I look up to how Amitabh Bachchan is off-camera also. There are many moments that define our friendship."

The star also revealed three of the most major advises the star studded friend gave him over the years. He was quoted as saying, "He loves me. We were once in Tamil Nadu, and he told me that after 60 we must be very careful."

"These are the three things to remember: 1. Exercise every day. 2. Be busy every day and get out of your house every day. 3. Don’t enter politics. I have learnt all this from Amitji, but I couldn’t follow his third advice because of circumstances.”



