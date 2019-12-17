Brad Pitt adds to Jennifer Aniston's bliss at her star-studded party

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's ever-shining star Jennifer Aniston was delighted by her some A-list friends — including Brad this weekend as she threw a lavish party on Saturday.

Jennifer Aniston's tree trimming party was attended by a star-studded list of Hollywood's celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel. Her ex-husband was also reported to have attended the function.

The Morning Show star loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attend the party she throws to have them together to share some pleasant moment.

Regarding Pitt's arrival, it is another pleasant appearance for Aniston, as They have reportedly been at good terms since her birthday.

It's been more than a decade since the duo announced their separation, and their friendly at place suggest as though time really can heal all wounds. Brad Pitt was spotted attending his ex-wife's holiday party along with fellow A-list celebs.



Photos, surfaced on social media, show the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on, arriving to the party.



Other celebs in attendance included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, Lisa Kudrow and Michael Stern as well as Reese Witherspoon.



