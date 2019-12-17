close
Mon Dec 16, 2019
December 17, 2019

Brad Pitt adds to Jennifer Aniston's bliss at her star-studded party

Tue, Dec 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's ever-shining star Jennifer Aniston was delighted by  her some A-list friends — including Brad this weekend as she  threw a lavish party on Saturday.

Jennifer Aniston's tree trimming party was attended by a star-studded list of Hollywood's celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel. Her ex-husband was also reported to have attended the function.

The Morning Show star loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends   attend the party she   throws to  have them together  to  share some  pleasant moment.

Regarding Pitt's arrival, it is another pleasant appearance for Aniston, as They have reportedly been at good terms since her birthday.

It's been  more than a decade since the duo announced their separation, and their friendly at place  suggest as  though time really can heal all wounds.  Brad Pitt was spotted attending his ex-wife's holiday party along with fellow A-list celebs.

Photos, surfaced on social media, show the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on, arriving to the party.

Other celebs in attendance included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, Lisa Kudrow and Michael Stern as well as Reese Witherspoon.


