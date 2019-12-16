Is Florence Pugh MCU's new 'Black Widow'?

Florence Pugh has rejected the speculations that she would replace Scarlett Johansson as "Black Widow" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



The speculations started after the MCU released trailer for "Black Widow" who laid down her life in return for infinity stone in "Avengers:Endgame"

In a recent interview with UPROXX, Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, said the film doesn't focus on handing over the mantle from Natasha to Belova, adding that the movie focuses on Natasha Romanoff's story.

"No, I actually will say when we were making it, it wasn’t anything like that at all. And I am saying it very honestly, it certainly didn’t feel like a passing of the torch kind of film when we were making it," said she.

"I think the direction and the feeling and the vibe behind it was genuinely just trying to make this complicated and painful story. And do it justice because a lot of fans have been waiting for her film. And also a lot of people I think will appreciate this story," she added.