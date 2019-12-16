'Top Gun: Maverick' new trailer is out

Tom Cruise's fans got the second look of his "Top Gun: Maverick" on Monday.

Paramount Pictures released the new trailer a day after unveiling a poster of the film featuring Cruise.

Due for release in June 2020, the film is the sequel to "Top Gun" which released in 1985.

The trailer sees Tom's character training a fresh group of Top Gun graduates.

He also encounters Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend Goose.

The "Mission Impossible" actor is also seen riding a motorcycle.





In July, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to show the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to his military action movie.

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.