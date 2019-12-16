'Top Gun: Maverick' new trailer is out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tom Cruise's fans got the second look of his "Top Gun: Maverick" on Monday.
Paramount Pictures released the new trailer a day after unveiling a poster of the film featuring Cruise.
Due for release in June 2020, the film is the sequel to "Top Gun" which released in 1985.
The trailer sees Tom's character training a fresh group of Top Gun graduates.
He also encounters Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend Goose.
The "Mission Impossible" actor is also seen riding a motorcycle.
In July, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to show the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to his military action movie.
“Top Gun: Maverick,” due for release in June 2020, sees the return of Cruise’s cocky fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.
The first trailer showed Cruise wearing Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s famous leather jacket, racing on a motorcycle and flying a fighter jet through a narrow snow-filled canyon.
The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.
“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.
