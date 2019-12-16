Senior SC lawyers condemn Lahore PIC attack

ISLAMABAD: The senior lawyers of the Supreme Court of Pakistan condemned the attack on Pakistan Institute of Cardiology on December 11, in Lahore.

Last week, a large group of lawyers attacked the PIC. The lawyers beat up doctors, vandalised public property, clashed with police and beat up Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan.

In an open letter to the Pakistan Bar Council, the senior members of the lawyers’ fraternity expressed their anguish at the “inconceivable and unconscionable” move “to attack a hospital irrespective of reasons, provocations or motivations”.

“We also note with regret that the Pakistan Bar Council and different bar associations have not condemned this incident in clear and unequivocal terms,” the statement noted.

The letter's signatories, which include some of the most recognisable and respected names in the legal fraternity, emphasised that although everyone enjoys the constitutional right to protest, demonstrations and strikes that hinder court proceedings undermine Pakistani citizens’ constitutional right to justice, and the lawyers’ obligation to their clients as well as the judicial system.

In the statement, the lawyers’ fraternity regretted at how the incident “brought disrepute to the legal profession as a whole and humiliated the legal fraternity”.

The advocates also called upon the PBC, the bar councils, and other lawyers' associations to take affirmative steps to introspect and engage in immediate self-accountability.

Following the lawyers' attack a woman died due to lack of medical attention, while several patients were forced out of the building to sit on footpaths.







