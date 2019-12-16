Hollywood actor John Cusack condemns Indian police for attacking Jamia Milia

A Hollywood star has come out in support of Muslim students after Indian police's attack on Jamia Milia Islamia university in New Delhi .

John Cusack, the actor known for his role in blockbuster apocalyptic movie 2012, sent out a string of tweets condemning the violence perpetrated by the Indian police.

"Fascists in India trying to set students against each other -To cover for economic collapse of demonetization but they are standing together in solidarity with their Muslim brothers & sisters - This is fascism everywhere- them or us," he wrote.





"Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night--Fascism is not a joke--we use the word with the understanding it's deadly," the actor said in another tweet.



He also shared a video of the attack and many quotes from human rights activist and renowned author Arundhati Roy on the situation.





He said the current situation has pushed Indian economy into ICU, chaos and civil war.